Mini fashion plate! Offset gave his daughter, Kulture, a Birkin bag for her 2nd birthday — and Cardi B doesn’t see anything wrong with her husband’s extravagant purchase.

“When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s–t, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy,’” the “I Like It” rapper, 27, said on her Wednesday, July 16, Instagram Story. “Yeah, they only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I’m saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.”

The Grammy winner went on to say that since she and the Migos member, 28, are both “fly,” so is their toddler. “If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same same, you know what I’m saying?” she explained. “It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s—t.”

The New York native concluded, “I’m not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She’s gonna match Mommy.”

Offset shared a video of him giving the little one her designer accessory earlier that same day, writing, “Late is better then never I Birkin my baby.”

In the social media upload, the little one wore a pink dress while opening an orange box to reveal the pink purse. “OK, girl! I see you, beautiful baby,” the “Clout” rapper said while she held it.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in June 2018. When Cardi was slammed by the Instagram haters for spending so much money on her baby shower, the actress clapped back. “It was beautiful and we was happy,” she wrote at the time. “Your mom waited a whole nine months for you to be ugly and a bucket of disappointment.”