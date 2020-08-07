Cardi B’s new music video is here! The 27-year-old hitmaker released her new single “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and naturally, there’s a super sexy music video to go along with it.

The 4-minute video is captivating for many reasons and apparently, the internet agrees. It became the #1 trending video the day of its launch on Friday, August 7. Us Weekly Stylish is particularly obsessed because the hair, makeup and fashion is over-the-top and fabulous.

The lead singers open the music video wearing pink and yellow cleavage-baring bodysuits featuring long trains and makeup to match their ensembles. Their hair is styled in intricate updos so as to not distract from their killer bodies. Throughout the video, the pair dance their way around a mansion that’s chock full of phallic and yonic symbols.

From there, the singers strip down to even less clothing, this time laying in what appears to be a giant sand pit full of snakes. The rappers slay in snakeskin-inspired bodysuits that leave little to the imagination, paired with super long wigs fit for absolute queens.

As you might have noticed, bodysuits get a lot of love in the film. Every star stuns in the leggy wardrobe staple. From pastels and neon hues to animal print and checkered designs, viewers experience just about every eye-catching style imaginable.

And we can’t talk about the “WAP” music video without touching on all of the stars that make a special appearance. Kylie Jenner, Rosalía and Normani all part of the on-screen experience, wearing minimal clothing, of course. Unlike her fellow stars, the Lip Kit founder doesn’t dance in her leopard print outfit. Instead, she treats the mansion’s hallway like a cat walk, strutting her stuff for the camera.

Keep scrolling for a look at the 7 hottest moments from the “WAP” music video.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)