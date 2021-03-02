When it comes to tuning into TV, Jon Bon Jovi may have some catching up to do.

The Bon Jovi frontman, 59, reflected on his 1999 cameo on Sex and the City on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Monday, March 1. During the chat, the music icon admitted to having no prior knowledge of the wildly popular HBO series prior to his appearance.

“I started taking these episodes of TV shows to get out there and have more people see me to put me in their movies,” he explained to Andy Cohen. “I didn’t know what Sex and the City was. It was the beginning of the second season and I was not caught up on the first one, so I really didn’t know the impact that show was gonna have. Now, when I look back, I go, ‘Yeah, I was on Sex and the City,’ as if I knew, but I really didn’t.”

The New Jersey native played a man that Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw encountered in the waiting room of her therapist’s office on the season 2 episode “Games People Play.” He soon becomes the fashionista’s love interest.

Looking back on his experience, Jovi said that he still didn’t realize how massive the series was even after his episode aired.

“I still never watched the show,” he said. “I realized I never watched Friends. I never watched Sex and the City. I never watched Game of Thrones. There’s so much television. It doesn’t mean I didn’t like it, it just went over my head and I didn’t get around [to] it.”

Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004. Its success resulted in two major motion pictures in 2008 and 2010, respectively. Parker, 55, starred on the series and in the films alongside Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York).

Though rumors about a third Sex and the City film swirled, it was announced in January that a revival series, titled And Just Like That, is in the works at HBO Max. Cattrall, 64, is the only original star who has chosen not to return to the project.

Amid the news of her absence, author Candace Bushnell — who wrote the books the franchise is based on — suggested that the revisitation can still work without Cattrall’s character.

“Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she’s made a decision that I’m sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that,” she told Page Six in January. “I also think it will be interesting. But I also know there’s a lot of interesting characters like Miranda. We are all Mirandas. Miranda is an interesting character — but I don’t know what they’re gonna do.”

Bushnell, 62, continued, “Kim should be happy — and I think she is happy. I think that her character Samantha is always going to be an inspiration to them. So somehow, I imagine she’ll be there in spirit and as an inspiration that gives them a chance of exploring sexuality with different characters.”