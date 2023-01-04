Not here for it! Khloé Kardashian is proud of her weight loss journey — and will fervently defend how she got there.

The Good American designer, 38, shared photos from her Sorbet magazine cover shoot via Instagram on Tuesday, January 3, in which she bared her abs. Kardashian — who noted via her caption that she surprisingly liked the clip-in bangs from the photos — was quickly met with backlash over her skinny appearance.

“The fact that she uses [diabetic] medicine to get this skinny is disturbing,” a social media user replied on Tuesday, alleging that Kardashian uses semaglutide (commonly used in medicines Ozempic and Wegovy) to achieve her svelte figure. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the medications are used for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or who are overweight with a weight-related condition, including high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes.

The Kardashians star, for her part, quickly responded to the accusation. “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions,” she wrote. “I guess new year still means mean people.”

Kardashian has long been candid about her workout journey, even helming the short-lived reality TV series Revenge Body to inspire others’ weight loss progress.

“It’s not about the workout itself, it’s about the intensity. They both go for it and they give everything to their workouts,” personal trainer Gunnar Peterson exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 of training both the Strong Looks Better Naked author and her sister Kim Kardashian. “That’s why the family is successful. … People don’t realize that they’re super hard workers and if you put that work ethic toward anything and you’re going to have success.”

Peterson, who used to train Khloé and the 42-year-old Skims mogul, further gushed about the mother of two’s workout ethic. “Khloé’s a worker. If she wanted whatever number she wanted to weigh, she would get there because of how she approaches her fitness,” the fitness guru added at the time. “The one thing that’s consistent is the fact that Khloe shows up and the fact that there’s intensity on the floor. That’s just how it is.”

Khloé — who shares daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, 5 months, with ex Tristan Thompson — has frequently shared her workout regimen and progress via social media.

“Back by popular demand! Warm up of your choice. I chose the stairs Don’t forget to stretch before and after your workout 🧘🏼‍♀️,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2021 before sharing her complete fitness routine. “Today we did 3 sets of circuits. Each circuit we did four times.”

The former DASH owner’s repertoire included weighted squats, deadlifts, kneeling lat pull downs, seated shoulder presses, jumping rope, hanging abs, weighted burpees and kettlebell tricep pushes.

While Khloé has been candid about her strong work ethic to achieve her body goals, she’s also been criticized for looking very different than she did in her early 20s. “Ohhh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?” a social media user commented on her Tuesday snap.

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years,” the reality TV personality replied. “So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list. I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly.”