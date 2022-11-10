As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds.

During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.

“You are skinnier than ever,” the Skims founder, 42, told Khloé, 38, as she tried on her look for the New York City event. Kim offered Khloé another compliment by calling her a “skinny mini” in her gold form-fitting Moschino gown, which she wore to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May.

Jeremy Scott, who is the creative director for Moschino, also praised the Good American cofounder’s appearance, saying, “Your measurements are skinnier than the models who would do the show. You should know that — that little waist is teensy itsy bitsy.”

Earlier in the season, Kim expressed concern about Khloé’s drastic body transformation amid her issues with Tristan Thompson. “You look very skinny. I will say that Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] — not that I’m trying to out them — but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny,” the aspiring attorney shared in a September episode of the reality series.

Khloé, who shares daughter True, 4, and a son, 4 months, with her ex-boyfriend, 31, pointed out that she was dealing with a lot in her personal life.

“Going through what I went through with Tristan was incredibly hard,” she said in a confessional, referring to Tristan’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols. “The hardest part about it all is training yourself to un-love someone. This was my life for six years. Just because somebody does you dirty doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly.”

Following the episode, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Khloé was working on herself after the public drama.

“She has radically changed since [filming season 2],” the insider explained, adding that the Strong Looks Better Naked author “listened to her family when they told her she was too thin and decided to make a change. “Khloé has started to drink less, eat healthier and change her outlook. The fact that she flew to Italy for D&G shows that she is taking back control over her life.”

Scroll down for Khloé’s candid quotes about her appearance at the Met Gala: