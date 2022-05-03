A stomach full of butterflies. Khloé Kardashian was happy to make her debut at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2 — but walking the red carpet made her very nervous.

“Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight?” the 37-year-old wrote via Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday, May 3. “My anxiety was through the roof!”

While sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — as well as mom Kris Jenner — have previously attended the fashionable fundraiser, Khloé had never been a part of the legendary New York City event before Monday. The 2022 Met Gala was themed to the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. Celebs were asked to abide by the “gilded glamour” dress code, and the Good American cofounder embraced the theme in a curve-hugging gold dress.

“I am so incredibly honored that I was invited to the MET wearing @Moschino. @ITSJEREMYSCOTT designed my dress in about 10 days,” Khloé revealed on Tuesday, adding that she has had “a roller coaster past few weeks.”

The reality TV personality’s fringed frock was topped off with a black cape and full-length gloves, adding a dramatic flair to her ensemble. She kept her accessories simple with a slicked back blonde lob and a small set of earrings, allowing her dress to be the eye-catching centerpiece.

The star of Hulu’s The Kardashians stopped to chat with Vogue on her way into the event, and correspondent La La Anthony — a longtime friend of the Kardashian family — knew that Khloé was feeling the pressure. Anthony, 39, asked her friend how she felt once she was on the carpet.

“I feel good, it’s a much shorter carpet than I thought,” Khloé shared. “But still, it’s so scary, but it’s fabulous and I’m so excited to be here.”

It was a family night out for the Revenge Body host. “I’m so excited that we’re all here together. Kourt and Trav [Barker] are right behind us, my mom [is here]. I think Kendall and Kylie just ran in and Kim is on her way,” she teased. She added that she was looking forward to relaxing with a glass of champagne once inside the museum.

Before the big bash, the California native had plenty of support from not only her family but her friends. In her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Khloé showed her mirror was filled with supportive Post-Its from pal Andreza Cooper. The notes were filled with affirmations like “Goddess!” and “Legendary!” as well as “You deserve it,” and “You are LOVED!”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author’s Met Gala debut comes after she denied rumors about being banned from the event amid her absence last year. “Please tell if the met gala rumors are true because I’ll burn that dinosaurs bones,” a fan tweeted in September 2021.

Khloé quickly shut the speculation. “Absolutely NOT True,” she replied.

