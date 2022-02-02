Practicing self-care! Khloé Kardashian is seemingly not sweating the small stuff as she offered a glimpse at her progress in the gym amid Tristan Thompson‘s paternity drama.

“About 3 months apart 💪🏽 let’s go @coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms,” Kardashian, 37, captioned before and after photos of her back muscles via Instagram on Tuesday, February 1.

One day later, the reality star shared a video of her getting a workout in first thing in the morning with the caption, “I love warming up on the stairs.”

The Good American cofounder’s focus on wellness comes after Thompson, 30, was allegedly spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman.

“Saw it with my own two eyes. Zero respect for this trash,” a social media user captioned a TikTok video on January 25. In the clip, an unidentified woman was seen sitting on the athlete’s lap.

Shortly after the post went viral, Kardashian raised eyebrows with a cryptic Instagram message. “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” she wrote alongside photos of herself in a car.

Kardashian and Thompson have been dating on and off since September 2016. They welcomed their daughter, True, in 2018. Days before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave birth, the former Boston Celtics player was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women. The pair stayed together at the time, but they called it quits in February 2019 after the professional basketball player hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that Kardashian and Thompson were giving their relationship another try after isolating together and coparenting their daughter amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Less than one year later, however, the duo split again.

In December 2021, news broke that the NBA player was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, who alleged that he was the father of her baby. In response to court docs filed in July 2021, Thompson acknowledged that he hooked up with Nichols, 31, that March — while he was still dating Kardashian. The Sacramento Kings player later requested genetic testing to prove the child’s paternity.

As the scandal made headlines, Us exclusively confirmed that the fitness model gave birth to a baby boy on December 1. Nichols broke her silence about the legal battle that same month, noting that she wanted to “defend her character” as questions arose about her relationship with Thompson.

“Tristan and I communicated daily and talked on the phone. We would see each other several times a month,” she stated, adding that the Canadian athlete told her that he was “not having a sexual relationship with anyone else” when they met.

Thompson, who is also the father of 5-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig, went on to publicly acknowledge that he is the father of Nichols’ baby.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote via Instagram Stories in January. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson apologized to Kardashian at the time, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

He continued: “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Meanwhile, a source exclusively told Us that Kardashian is attempting to move forward in a positive way, adding, “[Khloé] is stronger this time around when it comes to Tristan. Since she has been hurt by him before, she’s hardened and is not as sad and torn up about it this time.”