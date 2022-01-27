Throwing shade? Khloé Kardashian seemingly shared some insight into her state of mind after Tristan Thompson was spotted getting close with a mystery woman.

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies,” Kardashian, 37, captioned several shots of her posing in her car via Instagram on Thursday, January 27.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, offered support to her daughter, replying in the comments section,”🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤.”

The cryptic social media post came shortly after a TikTok video surfaced of Thompson, 30, spending time with an unknown woman, who was seen sitting on the professional basketball player’s lap.

“Saw it with my own two eyes. Zero respect for this trash,” a social media user wrote alongside the clip on Tuesday, January 25.

Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, who share 3-year-old daughter True, have been at the center of fans’ attention over the past few months following their June 2021 split. The Canada native recently confirmed that he is the father of Maralee Nichols‘ baby after news broke in December 2021 that she sued him for child support.

In her lawsuit, which was originally filed in June, Nichols claimed that she hooked up with the NBA player on his 30th birthday in March 2021. Thompson, who was still dating Kardashian at that point in time, requested genetic testing in his court response. Earlier this month, he confirmed the results.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” the former Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote via his Instagram Stories on January 3.

Thompson went on to apologize to the reality star in his lengthy post, adding: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The Good American cofounder and Thompson first sparked romance rumors in September 2016, one month before the former Boston Celtics player welcomed son Prince with his ex Jordan Craig. Shortly before Kardashian gave birth to True in 2018, Thompson was caught cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend, but the pair initially chose to stay together. In February 2019, they called it quits after Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former friend Jordyn Woods.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in August 2020 that Thompson and Kardashian were back together after quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. Less than one year later, however, the pair called it quits again.

Amid her ex’s paternity scandal, a source exclusively told Us that Kardashian has been coping differently, sharing, “[Khloé] is stronger this time around when it comes to Tristan. Since she has been hurt by him before, she’s hardened and is not as sad and torn up about it this time.”