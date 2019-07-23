



Khloé Kardashian always comes off as a genuine, kind human on her social media channels. And season 3 Revenge Body trainer Corey Calliet confirms exclusively to Us Weekly that her public persona is no mere act.

“She’s a great person. People have all their ills they want to think about her and their assumptions [without] knowing that she’s an awesome everyday person. She’s down to earth, she’s cool,” the pro tells Us. “It’s very refreshing to have someone that’s your boss, that can be your friend and also helps you push your career to another level. All around, she’s just A-1.”

The 35-year-old’s warm personality and emotional candor — as well as her own body evolution — works especially well on the E! show, where contestants learn how to exercise and eat right to achieve the physical and emotional benefits they need to turn their lives around.

Finding confidence through health and wellness is “like an addiction that you want to share with people,” says Calliet. “It wasn’t a surprise to me that Khloé was going to be able to help herself and be able to help individuals as well because it’s something about doing for others what you’ve done for yourself that gives you this good feeling about who you are.”

The celebrity trainer — who works with Michael B. Jordan, Jasmine Sanders and plenty more — believes it’s Kardashian’s ability to connect with non-celebrities that makes her such a great host for the fitness show. “I love the way that Khloe allows your everyday people that have been through traumatic situations to be able to get that start going,” he notes. “I think that when people come to us and people go through things, they don’t have that start to get them going to another greater and better life.”

He continues, “And being on the show, these clients are not celebrities, they’re just everyday people who have been through traumatic situations and I think that it’s great to be able to give them a head start to really kick off in life.”

Though Calliet is clearly a KoKo fan, the two haven’t had their own sweat session together yet. “Our schedules are crazy,” he says. “We’ve actually talked about getting together soon to work out!”

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian airs on E! Sunday nights.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

