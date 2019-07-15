Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian is full of exercise tips, lifestyle makeover advice and serious inspiration from its elite celebrity trainers and contestants alike. We say, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to reap special benefits too!

Us Weekly caught up with three of the show’s Season 3 pros to get some tips on how you can kick your exercise sessions into high gear — in time to reap results before, say, an August vacation or the end of summer or an August.

Dance-based trainer Simone De La Rue — who has worked with Jennifer Garner, Sandra Bullock and Reese Witherspoon — focuses on a positive workout motto: “To make it fun, enjoy it and [have it] not seem like a chore,” she tells Us. For De La Rue, a little body weight can go a long way. “I don’t have [clients] throwing tires or lifting huge amounts of weight or yelling at them. Mine is more like nurturing — and using your own body weight rather than equipment,” she says. “So the idea is that you get this workout anyway. You don’t have to be in a gym.”

Her favorite way to get people sweating is with her Body by Simone app. “You can customize your own workout,” the pro tells Us. “So you could put in that you have 10 minutes, and you can do upper body. Or you’ve got 20 minutes, and you want to do lower body. One of the greatest features of the app is that you can do a live class. So, anywhere in the world, you can tune in and do a live class with me in my West Hollywood studio.” The best part is there’s no equipment involved. “We have people doing it in their laundry rooms! So we really like to promote that, because the idea is that you can do exercise anywhere. You don’t need a gym membership.”

Nicole Winhoffer — another Hollywood favorite and creator of NW Method, who works with Kate Hudson, Ellen Pompeo, Molly Sims and plenty more — has taken her workouts from the E! show and made them available on her website. “It’s called Transformation Nation,” she tells Us. “It doesn’t require any equipment, just a mat.”

In the workouts she designs, Winhoffer focuses on core training, Pilates-based moves — and a can-do attitude. “Believe you can, and you will,” she tells Us, emphasizing that the brain is just as important as muscles in starting a fitness regimen. “In order to change our body and our life, we have to somehow connect it to our mind and recalibrating new thoughts.”

Luke Milton — who counts Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens as clients — has a similar philosophy. But as a former rugby player, he focuses on teamwork. “The physical transformation is a byproduct of your movement and your discipline on a diet, but I just try and make that more fun,” the Australia native tells Us. “I try and be a mate, which is someone who’s there during the good times, in the bad times, fun times, average times… I try to do it with motivation mixed with fun and a smile on my face instead of yelling and screaming.”

The founder of Training Mate, a 45-minute HIIT circuit-based class that focuses on resistance and cardio training in a team setting, also has some good advice for people who don’t have access to his class. “You gotta move your body every day … Moving your body is obviously a broad statement, but it could mean a hike one day,” he says, also suggesting a walk with family or walking around the office at work.

Even better, start moving right away every morning. “Before you’re able to even mentally prepare yourself, get up, do 20 pushups, 20 squats, 20 sit-ups before you brush your teeth and do three sets of that,” he says. “Usually it takes you two to three minutes, then go and brush your teeth. Before you even know it, you’ve kickstarted your blood, your cardio system, you’ve kickstarted your metabolism and you’re ready for the day.”

