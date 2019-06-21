The Kardashians are known for being beauty chameleons on social media, but Khloé’s latest transformation has inspired cheers from her celebrity fans and jeers from Instagram users.

The 34-year-old posted a photo of herself on Thursday, June 20, with long blond hair and a profile that looks unlike her typical visage.

“That’s not you,” one user wrote. Another commented: “Where is Khloé? This picture isn’t her.”

“Is it me, or does she look different in every one of her pictures?” pondered a third commenter.

Some users thought Khloé looked just like sister Kim Kardashian, and others insinuated that the Revenge Body host had gotten work done on her nose. “Giiiiirl i adore u but what the hell did you do to your nose,” one wrote. Another commented, “What happened to your nose? lmao.”

On the bright side, some of Khloé’s famous pals have raved about her new look. “Meow,” wrote Malika Haqq. “I mean beyond,” commented Faye Resnick.

Khloé has been under a microscope in recent weeks as the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians revisits her February 2019 split with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 14-month-old daughter True, after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods.

“Khloé is really strong,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday, June 21. “She has been living this for months. It’s hard for her to see it all over again, but she’s in such a better place. It’s almost cathartic.”

A different source told Us earlier this month that the former couple is getting along. “They are still coparenting and [Khloé] doesn’t have ill will towards Tristan,” the source said at the time. “Khloé is so happy with True, it’s like nothing else matters.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air on E! on Sunday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!