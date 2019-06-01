Top this! Khloé Kardashian proved just how much she cares about her fans by accompanying one of them to his high school prom.

Narbeh posted photos from the glamorous evening via Instagram on Friday, May 31. “Ohhh wait…. y’all didn’t know i pulled up with koko as my prom date,” he captioned a collage of the duo cuddled up in front of the Hoover High School prom backdrop.

Kardashian, 34, looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve black gown with cutouts. The reality star finished off her look with a sleek ponytail.

Narbeh and the Revenge Body host also took several videos while en route to the soiree. “Tonight was so special to me,” he wrote of one Instagram Story clip with Kardashian. “Took my baby @khloekardashian to prom with me!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously expressed interest in attending prom with another fan in January 2017. David LeCours asked Kardashian to be his date via Twitter. “You’ve never been to prom, and I know if we went to prom together, it’d be a night to remember,” he reasoned. “So, what do you say, Khloé? Do you think you can come keep up with me at prom?”

The Good American cofounder sweetly and promptly responded to the invitation. “David!!! Why are you the cutest?!?!?!” she wrote on Twitter. “I am seeing if I can go! I won’t know for a few weeks though. You are so bomb for this video!! … You made my day boo!!!!!! We would have the best time!! I hope I can go!”

Kardashian was dating Tristan Thompson at the time. The pair, who share 13-month-old daughter True, split in February following a cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

Kylie Jenner similarly attended Albert Ochoa’s prom in April 2017 after catching wind of the fact that the teen needed a date. Woods, 21, even tagged along. The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO did not make it to her own prom.

Scroll to see photos of Kardashian’s prom night adventure!