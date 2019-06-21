Khloe Kardashian Finds It ‘Hard’ to Relive Cheating Scandal on ‘KUWTK’

Khloé Kardashian isn’t wilting under the pressure of reliving ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, even though it’s difficult.

“Khloé is really strong,” a source told Us Weekly of the Good American designer’s current state of mind. “She has been living this for months. It’s hard for her to see it all over again, but she’s in such a better place.”

In fact, as the insider revealed, seeing the events play back has been somewhat healing for the Revenge Body host, 34. “It’s almost cathartic,” the source explained.

A sneak peek for the June 23 episode of the E! hit, which will address Thompson’s infidelity with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, shows Khloé’s sisters attempting to comfort her after the double-crossing.

“Tristan, we’ve all known what he’s capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author quipped of her former flame.

She added in reference to Woods, 21: “But, I knew who he was. I never — in a million years — thought that’s who she was”

Jenner, 21, revealed that she had been in communication with Woods over the incident. “I called her and she didn’t really say anything, she was just, like, you know, crying the whole time,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said. “I was just telling her that I’m, like, scared of you now … you weren’t thinking about True, about Khloé, about me, [and] you weren’t thinking about yourself.”

Kim Kardashian, for her part, was also unimpressed with how Woods handled the situation. “I also think that the tone of not ever saying sorry … I would’ve been on Khloé’s doorstep, bawling my eyes out, being like, ‘F–k, I don’t know what the f–k I was doing, holy s–t, I’m a f–king idiot,’” she said.

Khloé and Thompson, 28, split in February 2019, shortly after multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the basketball player, who also cheated on Khloé with multiple women in during her pregnancy, had been spotted “making out” with Woods.

A source told Us earlier this month that the fashion designer isn’t harboring any hatred in her heart toward the father of her 14-month-old daughter, True, however. “They are still coparenting and she doesn’t have ill will towards Tristan,” the source explained. “Khloé is so happy with True, it’s like nothing else matters.”

As for Woods, she spoke out to Entertainment Tonight on June 17 ahead of the episode’s airing. “You know, everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” she told the outlet. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air on E! on June 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown

