Nothing is stronger than the bond of sisters. In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner share their feelings after learning Tristan Thompson cheated on the Good American cofounder with Jordyn Woods.

“Tristan, we’ve all known what he’s capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant,” Khloé, 34, says referring to the athlete’s infidelity that made headlines days before she gave birth to their now-14-month-old daughter, True. “But, I knew who he was. I never — in a million years — thought that’s who she was.”

Kim, 38, then chimes in noting that “no one” believed that the story about Woods, 21, making out with Thompson, 28, was true. Kylie, who was best friends with the model before the scandal, opens up to her siblings about the conversation she had with Woods following the news.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything, she was just, like, you know, crying the whole time,” the Lip Kit maven, 21, explained. “I was just telling her that I’m, like, scared of you now … you weren’t thinking about True, about Khloé, about me, [and] you weren’t thinking about yourself.”

Jenner went on to add that when something affects her family like this, “that’s when it’s a problem.”

And Kim was less than enthused when learning about the conversation. “I also think that the tone of not ever saying sorry … I would’ve been on Khloé’s doorstep, balling my eyes out, being like, ‘F–k, I don’t know what the f–k I was doing, holy sh-t, I’m a f–king idiot.’”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the Revenge Body host ended her relationship with Thompson after learning about his rendezvous with Woods. The SECNDNTURE founder, for her part, opened up ahead of the Sunday, June 23, episode and told Entertainment Tonight that she hopes viewers will see the “real” her “shine.”

“You know, everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” Woods added. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

