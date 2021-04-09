Healthy eaters only! While most stars stick to balanced diets with the occasional cheat meal thrown in every now and again, there are some celebrities who are known for keeping to very strict eating regimens almost all the time, with little room for flexibility.

Take Kourtney Kardashian, for example. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a whole website dedicated to her healthy lifestyle and food choices and she’s candid about the kinds of fare she and her family avoid. “In my house, we are gluten and dairy-free,” she told Health magazine in April 2020. The mom of three launched Poosh in April 2019.

Kardashian, who shares daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, even got into an argument with her sister Kim Kardashian over the sweets they were going to serve at Penelope and Kim’s daughter North’s joint Candy Land-themed birthday in June 2019.

While Kim (who ultimately won the fight) wanted traditional candies as well as ice cream, cake and more treats, Kourtney advocated for salads and healthier sweets, insisting that candy causes aging and food coloring “gives people diseases.”

Though Kourtney has been known to ease up on the healthy eating every so often, her family is well aware of the dietary restrictions she imposes. Kim made a veiled reference to those rules in June 2019 when she and Mason snacked on popcorn kernels and ice cream sandwiches together. “When I baby sit [sic],” the KKW Beauty founder captioned an Instagram photo of the duo enjoying their treats.

Another star who is a stickler for healthy eating is Jennifer Lopez, who relies on her private chef, Kelvin Fernandez, to whip up an array of nutritious meals and snacks that keep her on track.

The culinary pro told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2020 that he cooked for Lopez for an entire month prior to her February 2020 performance during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. “The cool thing about it was, that woman, when she has a goal, she has a goal. It’s time to say, ‘Kelvin, here’s the diet plan. Here are the things that I want to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner,’” he said, noting that her “intense” pre-show diet eliminated carbs and sugar.

“I’ve never had breakfast vegetables before, but this woman was having egg white scramble with vegetables three different ways and every single day,” he continued. “When she wants something healthy, she’ll stick to it.”

Scroll down for more stars who stick to strict diets.