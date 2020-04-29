Spilling some mealtime secrets! Chef Kelvin Fernandez, who has worked for Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez for about two years, is sharing some food items that the high-powered duo “always” has in their refrigerator.

“[They have] sparkling water, always fruits and vegetables, like strawberries, even though Jennifer is not a big fruit person. The kids love their fresh berries,” Fernandez, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “There’s always greens like spinach, cucumber and celery to make green juice.”

According to the culinary pro, healthy veggies are a must because both Lopez, 50, and Rodriguez, 44, “love starting their day with a green juice.”

The most popular foods in the pair’s fridge, however, are some hearty breakfast staples. “Eggs is always the biggest one. Turkey bacon is always the biggest one,” Fernandez added. “They love chicken and apple sausage in the morning, turkey bacon is a must at all times and fresh egg whites. We break eggs throughout the entire week.”

While it’s not unusual for a personal chef to stock their clients’ fridge, Fernandez told Us Lopez and Rodriguez have a team of people responsible for keeping the appliance packed with their favorites at all times. “[Their team] know what they eat on a regular basis, so there’s always eggs, there’s always healthy, healthy snacks and there’s always your junk snacks for the kids,” he explained, referring to the four children the couple have between them.

Lopez shares 12-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12. Their mother is his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

“I think the most important thing is that the pantry is always stocked, the fridge is always stocked,” Fernandez said. “The team does a very good job. I think what the most important thing is Jennifer and Alex love consistency, so the team does a great job following that up.”

When it’s time for a family meal, Fernandez revealed the close-knit clan has a penchant for Mexican food. “They love taco day. It could be Tuesday, it could be Wednesday, it could be Thursday, it doesn’t matter,” he dished. “They love tacos.”

Still, Fernandez told Us that what’s on the table each night ultimately doesn’t really matter for this crew. “I think the most important thing is they just love having dinner together. That’s something that they stress so much, especially when it’s the holidays,” he explained. “There were holidays that I worked for them and there are 40 people in the house and there were holidays and I worked for them when there was just them — the three girls, Max and Alex and Jennifer. They just stress the fact that of how important it is to sit down, spend time together and have family meals together.”

Though Fernandez is keenly aware that many aspects of Lopez and Rodriguez’s lives are refreshingly normal, such as family taco night, he admits he still “feels butterflies” whenever he sees the Grammy nominee and the former professional baseball player. “It’s a dynamic thing, especially when you’re a fan of them and you look up to them. They’re literally the definition of what everyone loves,” he explained, pointing out that working for the duo certainly has its perks. “The energy that you get to be a part of such incredible moments like the Golden Globes, the Oscars, the Emmys, everything that they’ve been a part of, I’m like, ‘I’m here preparing food on one of the biggest days of their lives,’ and it’s such a cool thing to be a part of it.”

For recipes from Fernandez, follow him on Instagram and YouTube.

With reporting by Carly Sloane