Stars can’t get enough of Taco Tuesday! The alliterative “holiday,” which basically functions as an excuse to eat tacos on a weekly basis, is often coupled with money-saving deals at restaurants – and now celebrities have caught on to the craze.

There is arguably no star more dedicated to Taco Tuesday than LeBron James. The Ohio native has marked every Tuesday for the past several months with some sort of taco celebration. In May 2019, James shared a video on his Instagram Stories of him and his family preparing, and later eating an array of tacos.

The pro athlete also marked Taco Tuesday in July 2019 by enlisting his new teammate, Anthony Davis, to help him celebrate. He has since made up a song about the weekly tradition, and in August 2019 he reportedly filed to trademark the phrase.

The Los Angeles Times reports James’ trademark, which was filed via one of his companies, will encompass use of the term for “advertising and marketing services,” “podcasting services” and “online entertainment services.”

Another famous face who enjoys Taco Tuesday, (but doesn’t take it quite so seriously), is Khloé Kardashian. In August, the reality star shared a snapshot of a “Happy Taco Tuesday” cake on her Instagram Stories. Though the treat appeared without context, Kardashian is clearly a Taco Tuesday fan.

Scroll down to see more stars who are Taco Tuesday devotees!