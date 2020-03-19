Kelly Ripa Shares Everything She Eats in a Day, Interesting Eating Habits

Kelly Ripa is opening up about her eating habits. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost is the latest star to participate in Harper’s Bazaar’s “Food Diaries” series in which she revealed everything she eats in a day.

The “first thing” Ripa, 49, does each morning is take a glass of water and mix it with a powder made of greens in order to alkaline her digestive system. Next in the drink department is a cup of coffee blended with ghee, followed by vitamins.

Believe it or not, the popular television personality doesn’t actually eat any food until after she hosts Live with Ryan Seacrest each morning. “I don’t have any, sort of, chewing food before I talk on the air,” she explained. “When we’re finished, what I will have is a green apple, cut up, and then I take two tablespoons of almond butter and a teaspoon of cinnamon. I blend it all together, I put the apples in there and then I eat that like a porridge, if you will. That is my first chewable food of the day.”

While most people consider lunch their second meal of the day, Ripa said hers is more of a brunch, because her morning schedule is such that her lunches often occur very early in the day. “I eat lunch at such a weird hour,” she noted. “It’s really like a breakfast/lunch.”

Her hybrid meal of choice? A big salad with with microgreens, avocado and toasted nuts on top.

When it comes to dinner, the All My Children alum eats a smaller version of her midday staple salad and sticks to seasonal vegetables with a plant-based protein. Her favorites include grilled or fried tofu and tahini. Drinks however, are off the table, since Ripa revealed in January 2020 that she gave up alcohol the previous year.

Given her healthy eating regimen, it’s no surprise that Ripa doesn’t exactly buy into the whole cheat meal philosophy. “I try not to have that many cheat meals, because cheat meals leads to a cheat lifestyle,” she shared. “At my age now, I find that it takes too much effort to get ready, so I just stay ready.”

However, that doesn’t mean the Hope and Faith alum doesn’t indulge from time to time. “On my birthday will I have cake? Of course, I’m not a monster,” she quipped. “At Christmas do I eat cookies? Yes, I’m a human being.”

Continued Ripa: “What I will indulge in is, like, a delicious chocolate-covered almond or chocolate-covered cashew … so I still feel like there’s something healthy in there.”

Scroll down to see more of what Ripa eats in a day!