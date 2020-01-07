“Seacrest out!” Ryan Seacrest took a major spill during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan — and the internet will never be over it.

The hilarious moment happened as the 45-year-old host tried to catch a gold balloon from his seat on Tuesday, January 7. Seacrest leaned a little too far back in his chair to grab the festive decoration and the risk didn’t quite pay off. Cohost Kelly Ripa was mid-sentence when Seacrest landed on the studio floor with a crash.

“First fumble of the new season. Hope I make the playoffs….” the former American Idol host captioned a clip of his unexpected fall on Instagram. The video shows Ripa, 49, leaping out of her seat as crew members rushed over to see if Seacrest was alright.

The longtime radio personality put on a brave face and bounced back from the tumble with a great sense of humor. “I got it!” Seacrest exclaimed, holding up the beach ball-sized balloon after he struggled to get back onto his feet.

“You guys are a mess and I love it,” one Instagram user commented beneath the meme-worthy video. Another teased that the TV personality still might be a little out of it from hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Shortly after ringing in the new decade in New York City, Seacrest hit the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, where he had an awkward run-in with TV legend Jennifer Aniston.

“How’s my home?” the Friends alum, 50, teased as she approached the E! News host. Apparently, Seacrest swiped a three-acre Beverly Hills home that the Morning Show star always had her eyes on.

“You bought your home from Ellen [DeGeneres] and Portia [de Rossi] and it was a home that I always coveted and she kept, basically giving a lot of blank,” Aniston explained.

“She’s coming, be careful,” Seacrest teased back, warning the Dumplin’ star to keep her voice down.

“I know she’s coming, trust me, we’ve been in contact,” the Just Go With It star responded playfully. “Well aware.”