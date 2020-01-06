Home sweet jealousy? Jennifer Aniston has not forgiven Ryan Seacrest for buying Ellen DeGeneres’ home, which she had her eye on.

“How’s my home?” Aniston, 50, asked E! News’ Seacrest, 45, on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 5.

“Do you want to explain?” the Live! With Kelly and Ryan cohost fired back. The Morning Show actress, who was nominated for Actress in a Drama TV Series for her work on the Apple TV+ series, went into detail and revealed that she had always wanted her friend’s home, when Seacrest swooped it up for a reported $37 million.

The California native said, “You bought your home from Ellen and Portia [de Rossi] and it was a home that I always coveted and she kept, basically giving a lot of blank.”

Seacrest tried to stop the actress from saying something that the daytime talk show host might hear, saying, “She’s coming, be careful,” but Aniston wouldn’t have it.

“I know she’s coming, trust me, we’ve been in contact,” the Friends alum said. “Well aware.”

The American Idol host then invited Aniston to come over “any time” to visit the three-acre Beverly Hills compound, to which she replied, “Do you still have the poker table?” Sadly, the On Air With Ryan Seacrest host does not have the poker table, but the two still shared a laugh over their shared love of DeGeneres’ house.

Earlier in the evening, the Cake actress narrowly avoided her ex-husband Brad Pitt on the Globes red carpet. An eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively that the former couple, who split in 2005, didn’t run into each other before the show began.

Despite arriving within minutes of one another, Aniston walked into the Beverly Hilton with friend and former costar Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, while the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 56, took a selfie with a fan before entering the ballroom.

Pitt was also nominated for a Golden Globe for his supporting role in Quentin Tarantino’s film, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.