Quite a night! The 2020 Golden Globes were star-studded, to say the least. On Sunday, January 5, some of the biggest names in Hollywood arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 77th annual ceremony, and it was filled with memorable moments from start to finish.

Host Ricky Gervais didn’t hold back, kicking off the night with a monologue that took jabs at Felicity Huffman‘s legal troubles, the messy Cats movie, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s dating life and many more topics.

The comedian, 58, also had a word of advice for stars who used their win as a chance to speak on politics or other issues. “You say you’re woke but the companies you work for— Apple, Amazon, Disney — if ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent, wouldn’t you? So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world,” the five-time host said. “Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God, and f—k off.”

However, the most discussed moment of the night was Tom Hanks‘ speech. The actor, 63, took home the Cecil B. deMille Award and it’s safe to say there wasn’t a dry eye in the house — especially since he choked up in the beginning.

“[I’m] a man [who] is blessed. … Blessed with a family sitting down front like that,” the four-time Golden Globe winner said as his eyes filled up with tears. “A wife, [Rita Wilson], who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is, and a loving group of people who have put up with me being away months and months at a time.”

However, the evening was just as eventful when the cameras weren’t rolling. Us Weekly was on the red carpet, inside the show, and at Lindt Chocolate’s backstage lounge. Scroll through the gallery for exclusive details inside the show.