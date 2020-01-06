What a Golden (Globes) show it was! The 2020 Golden Globes have come and gone, but Us Weekly is still reeling over the biggest moments of the night.

Known as Hollywood’s party of the year, the Golden Globes was not to be missed. Ricky Gervais, who marked his fifth hosting gig for the award show, set the tone for the evening with his opening monologue, which was filled with jokes and social commentary.

TV shows like Fleabag won big throughout the night, while the movie categories were dominated by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Joker. The big moments, however, came from the speeches and presenters who kept the crowd engaged during the ceremony.

Kate McKinnon stole the show when she presented Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award. She managed to make the talk show host laugh and nearly cry with her words, and the viewers were right there with her.

The Saturday Night Live star, 36, credited DeGeneres, 61, with giving her “a road map for a way to be funny in a way that is grounded in the expression of joy” and “a desire to bring everyone together by laughing about the things that we have in common.”

Tom Hanks was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award and his speech was remarkable. Whether it was him breaking into tears when speaking about his family, or never looking at his notes when speaking, the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor, 63, hooked viewers in and never let them go.

“[I’m] a man [who] is blessed. … Blessed with a family sitting down front like that. A wife, [Rita Wilson], who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is, and a loving group of people who have put up with me being away months and months at a time.”

The Toy Story actor also became a viral meme after his reaction to Gervais’ opening monologue. When the camera cut to Hanks, he was shocked by the comedian’s words and he had no poker face to hide it.

Watch the video above to see our complete list of the top five moments — including Michelle Williams’ emotional win and Brad Pitt’s shout out to his mom, Jane, and costar Leonardo DiCaprio during his speech — that you don’t want to miss from this year’s Golden Globes.