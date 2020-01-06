It’s her night! Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her hit show, Fleabag, nearly swept the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5.

“A huge, huge thank you to everyone for supporting us so much,” Waller-Bridge, 34, said as she accepted the award for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. “We have such an incredible cast and everybody poured so much heart and love into the show we all became best friends, which is ironic because the show is about such a lonely lady.”

After thanking both Amazon and the BBC for giving her such creative freedom for the original series, Waller-Bridge teased, “Personally, I would like to also thank Obama for putting us on his [favorite TV shows of 2019] list. As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine. And if you don’t get that joke, please watch season one of Fleabag really quickly. This means the world to us, thank you. Good night!”

Earlier in the show, the Fleabag star earned the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for her role as the show’s titular character. Others in the running included Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll).

The series received a total of three nods, including its two wins. Andrew Scott was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his part as The Priest. However, Stellan Skarsgård of HBO’s Chernobyl took home the win.

Waller-Bridge pulled off a similar feat at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2019. She beat out veteran stars and critical favorites Brosnahan, Applegate, Lyonne, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She earned another statue for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Fleabag, for its part, won in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, while Harry Bradbeer took home Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series.

Waller-Bridge joked about the accolades during her Emmys acceptance speech. “I find acting really hard and really painful. But it’s all about this,” she quipped at the time. “Thank you to be nominated with these unbelievable actresses who I have just looked up to and watched and laughed at and with for so many years. It means so much, I mean that in a nice way. And this means a huge amount to me.”

The series creator could walk away with even more honors following the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19. Not only is she nominated for Female Actor in a Comedy Series — again going head to head with Applegate, Brosnahan, O’Hara and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alex Borstein — but the entire cast is up for Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Scott, 43, earned a nod for Male Actor in a Comedy Series.