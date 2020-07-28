Tom Brady Shares Family Favorite Caramelized Broccoli Recipe

Tom Brady understands a thing or two about a healthy diet. The professional football player, who is known for his very restrictive eating regimen, is slated to launch the paperback version of his book, The TB12 Method: How to Do what You Love, Better and for Longer, on Tuesday, July 28, and he’s shared a beloved recipe from the book with Us Weekly.

The dish in question is caramelized broccoli with a smoky romesco sauce, which is a “family favorite,” according to 42-year-old Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is married to Gisele Bündchen and the pair have two children together — Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7. Brady is also the father of 12-year-old John Moynahan, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

“Not only is broccoli one of the most nutrient-rich green vegetables, it’s also a family favorite in the Brady household,” the California native explained in the book, which is a No. 1 New York Times best-seller. “The caramelizing process brings out the broccoli’s natural sweetness, which is accentuated by the sharp acidity and rich creaminess of the romesco sauce.”

This dish is “perfect for a light vegetarian meal for two,” but it can also be served as a side along with lean proteins such as grilled fish, chicken or shrimp.

In addition to a fresh set of healthy recipes that Brady swears by, the new version of the book gives readers nutrition tips favored by the former New England Patriots player to support the TB12 diet. “Everyone faces adversity at some point in their lives. But the lifestyle choices we make today have an enormous effect on how we deal with that adversity when it happens,” the Super Bowl champion wrote in the book’s afterward. “Unless we give our bodies what they need to thrive right now, they’ll be more likely to break down when an unpredictable event takes us by surprise in the future.”

TB12 is a health and wellness brand cofounded by Brady and Alex Guerrero. Aside from the book and diet, the company boasts an apparel line, supplements, exercise equipment and more.

Scroll down to see Brady’s beloved broccoli recipe!

Caramelized Broccoli with Smoky Romesco Sauce

Makes 2-4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

For the broccoli:

• 1 large (or 2 small) broccoli stalks

• 1 tbsp organic avocado oil

• Himalayan salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 1 tbsp chopped chives or tarragon leaves, for garnish

For the smoky romesco:

• 1/2 cup toasted almonds

• 2 garlic cloves

• 1/2 tsp Himalayan salt

• 1 (16oz) jar of fire-roasted red peppers, drained (with the water reserved)

• 1/4 cup organic extra virgin olive oil

• 1 1/2 tbsps sherry vinegar

• 1 tsp smoked paprika

• 1/2 tsp chipotle in adobo, or more to taste (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Bring a large pot of water to boil and cut the broccoli into quarters, trimming away thick ends. Prepare a large bowl of ice water and set aside. Add the broccoli to the boiling water and cook for about two minutes. When the broccoli is done, immediately plunge it into the ice water for one minute (or until cooled) and then strain in a colander. (This can be done up to one day in advance.) While the broccoli is draining, make the sauce. Place almonds, garlic and salt in a food processor and pulse until reduced to fine crumbs. Set aside one to two tablespoons of crumbs and leave the rest in the food processor. Add remaining ingredients plus two tablespoons of reserved pepper water into the food processor and blend until very smooth, adding slightly more liquid if needed. Adjust seasoning to taste. Once the sauce is prepared and the broccoli has drained, bring a large skillet to medium-high heat. Pat the broccoli very dry with a clean paper towel, brush the cut sides with avocado oil and lightly season with salt and pepper. Add the rest of the oil to the hot skillet and swirl to coat the bottom. Then add the broccoli to the pan flat side down and press down lightly with tongs to help evenly caramelize. Continue cooking for four to five minutes, then flip broccoli over and continue to cook for about one more minute on the opposite side to warm through. Place the broccoli in a large bowl and sprinkle it with dry almond crumbs and chopped herbs. Place two to three tablespoons of sauce on two plates and top with broccoli, then sprinkle any remaining almond crumbs and herbs over the top and serve immediately.