Spilling (diet) secrets! Rob Gronkowski retired from professional football in March 2019 after nine seasons with the New England Patriots, and now he’s dishing about his former teammates exclusively with Us Weekly, including Tom Brady.

“He’s strict for sure,” Gronkowski, 30, told Us exclusively on Tuesday, January 14, when asked about 42-year-old Brady’s notorious eating regimen. “He does a great job with his diet, you’ve got to give him credit.”

The “strangest” thing Gronkowski saw his pal eat was avocado ice cream, though he now relents that the treat may be more trendy than odd. “I don’t even think it’s strange anymore,” he explained. “I think it’s just normal because I do, kind of, like to eat that way too.”

However, Gronkowski admitted he was wary of the unusual dessert before sampling it himself. “I would definitely say that was strange, but then I had it and then I didn’t think it was strange anymore. It’s pretty good,” he added. “You can’t judge until you try it!”

Describing his first experience with avocado ice cream, the New York native recalled to Us: “I had it and I was like, ‘Dang, now I see why, man. This is good.’”

Though Gronkowski isn’t hitting the football field these days, he still very much involved with the sport. Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, he’s hosting a bash called Gronk Beach Party in Miami on February 1. The shindig comes as the athlete is teaming up with Uber Eats and his favorite Miami spot, The Salty Donut, to create his very own limited-edition Gronk Box.

The box, which is now available for $15 exclusively on Uber Eats, can be purchased through January 27. It includes four Salty Donut confections and among those is a new flavor designed by Gronkowski himself: The whipped piña colada doughnut.

“They’re delicious actually,” Gronkowski told Us of the cocktail-inspired treats. “Since we are in Miami and we are gearing up for Gronk Beach, I just thought a beach-themed doughnut felt like the way to go.”

The drool-worthy treats are just a fraction of the fun. Uber Eats customers who place an order for the Uber Eats x Gronk Box will automatically be entered to win a series of exciting prizes, including tickets to Rob’s Gronk Beach Party. In fact, a few “lucky winners” can expect a hand-delivered gift from Gronk himself.

“I can’t wait to see the faces,” Gronkowski said of his role in the delivery process. “That’s why I like doing surprises like that and seeing the reactions on people’s faces. That’s always fun.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe