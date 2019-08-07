



Tom Brady is becoming quite the adventurous eater! The New England Patriots quarterback has been known to abide by a very strict diet in the past – no milk, sugar and certain vegetables – but these days, the star athlete, 42, is approaching how he eats a bit differently.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, Brady opened up about his eating regimen and claimed his diet isn’t as militant as people think. “I have a friend who freaks out if it’s not the most organic this or that, and I’m like, ‘That stress is going to harm you way more than eating that chip is,’” he explained.

Still, the six-time Superbowl winner tends to eat a handful of healthy, protein-packed foods over and over again. According to the magazine, Brady’s daily meal plan consists of pre-workout berry and banana smoothies, avocado and eggs for breakfast, salads with nuts and fish for lunch, hummus, guacamole, or mixed nuts for snacks and roasted vegetables and chicken for dinner.

Like most people, however, Brady also has his “cheat” foods. “If I’m craving bacon, I have a piece. Same with pizza,” he said. “You should never restrict what you really want. We’re humans, here for one life.”

Acknowledging a shift in his attitude towards food, the California native added: “What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like sh-t and then wonder, ‘Why am I eating shit pizza?’”

Brady later revealed that aside from pizza and bacon, his absolute favorite cheat food is chocolate. In fact, the pro athlete is a fan of Unreal Candy – a brand known for its organic, mostly vegan treats that are made without artificial substances.

While eating foods like bacon, pizza and chocolate is par for the course for most people, Brady is known for holding himself to a higher standard because of his demanding athletic career. In a 2016 interview, he revealed that he had yet to consume a strawberry and had no interest in tasting one. “I’ve never eaten a strawberry in my life,” the father of three noted at the time. “I have no desire to do that.”

That declaration prompted Stephen Colbert to challenge Brady to sample a strawberry during a 2018 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I just hate the smell,” Brady told the talk show host at the time. Still, when Colbert, 55, took out a bowl of the plump red fruits, Brady agreed to give one a try. His verdict? “Not bad.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!