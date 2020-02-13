Hard work pays off! Jennifer Lopez is thrilled with the positive feedback she and Shakira have received for their Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

“J. Lo put so much time and effort into making her Super Bowl performance incredible,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She and her team were pleasantly surprised at how well everyone reacted to it and how much amazing feedback she got. She was totally in the zone during her performance and nervous beforehand. She was so close to the project and making it the best that it could be.”

After the 14-minute performance ended, Lopez, 50, rushed backstage and wondered how it looked.

“She and her team were asking, ‘Was it good?!’” the source says. “She was so happy with how it came together and how all the details worked out perfectly.”

Shakira, 43, kicked off the February 2 show with “She Wolf,” “Empire,” “Whenever, Wherever,” “I Like It,” “Chantaje” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” Lopez took the stage next to perform “Jenny From the Block,” “Ain’t It Funny,” “Get Right,” “Waiting for Tonight,” “Que Calor,” “Mi Gente” and “On the Floor.” The headliners then came together to close out their set with “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” They also brought out Bad Bunny, J Balvin and J. Lo’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, as special guests.

The Latin-influenced performance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Fox, which broadcast the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Fransisco 49ers game, later revealed that a whopping 103 million people tuned in to the halftime show.

“We worked so hard,” Lopez said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 7. “We started working on my set in November, and it was just every single day. It’s a short amount of time, you know what I mean? But so much goes into that moment. It’s hundreds of people. They put that stage together, and then you get on it, and then you rock. It’s such a big deal. I’m just glad everybody liked it!”

Us broke the news in September 2019 that the Hustlers actress was set to headline this year’s show. The NFL confirmed later that month that Shakira would be joining her.