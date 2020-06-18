She’s not a regular aunt, she’s a cool aunt! Kim Kardashian took to social media recently to share that she lets her nephew, Mason Disick, help himself to some tasty snacks whenever she is in charge.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, snapped a photo of herself and Mason, 10, eating together on a couch. While Kardashian was snacking on what appeared to be an ice cream sandwich, her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s firstborn had a sly smile on his face as his hand reached into a bowl of popcorn kernels.

“When I baby sit…,” Kim captioned the photo.

While the KKW Beauty founder is a bit more relaxed when it comes to snacking, Kourtney, 41, prefers to eat more nutritious foods. Her kids with ex Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, — tend to follow suit.

In fact, the Poosh founder previously said that her children stick to a strict eating regimen. “In my house, we are gluten- and dairy-free; my skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it,” she told Health in March 2020.

The California native wrote something similar on her now-defunct blog in February 2018. “A few years ago, the kids and I did muscle testing and found out we have sensitivities to both gluten and dairy,” she explained at the time. “After speaking with my doctor and doing some research, I decided to try a gluten- and dairy-free diet.”

Still, Kourtney does let her brood indulge every now and again. “With our kids, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy stuff and everything in moderation,” she told Health. “When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!”

Kourtney and Kim previously butted heads over food for their little ones in June 2019, when they were planning a joint birthday party for Penelope and Kim’s daughter, North. Their heated argument over the specific sweets they were going to serve at the Candy Land-themed bash played out on an episode of KUWTK, which aired that November.

While the Skims founder wanted all the classic confections, her older sister was advocating for healthier options, insisting that candy causes aging and food coloring “gives people diseases.”

“It’s a Candy Land-themed party! Yes, that’s, like, what the party is about, Candy Land,” Kim argued with Kourtney on the E! hit. “It’s not f–king Gluten Free Land over here.”

Kourtney eventually accepted that “some candy” at the party was going to be loaded with sugar. Kim, on the other hand, admitted after the celebration that there was “too much candy” at the shindig.