Naomi Campbell maintains her slim figure by sticking to a very strict diet and watching her eating habits.

According to the 50-year-old model’s personal chef, Sean John, the list of things she does not eat is extensive and includes (but is not limited to) dairy, chicken and gluten.

“I have cooked for her for over 10 years. She has her own stuff at home, but I prepare one really good meal a day and it’s super clean and really healthy,” John told Page Six on Monday, June 1. “She’s an Ital, which is a Jamaican word for clean vegetarian style, like Bob Marley rasta talk,” he explained.

Though Campbell is hardly the only person who isn’t exactly a fan of airplane food, her dislike for meals served while flying extends even to dishes that are prepared for flights on a private jet. “When she travels private, I prepare those meals too,” John explained to the outlet. “She doesn’t eat plane food.”

Campbell made headlines back in July 2019 when she shared her intricate travel routine via a video on her YouTube channel before flying first class on a commercial flight. First, the London native put on plastic gloves before removing antibacterial wipes from her carry-on bag. She then went over every area that she could possibly touch during the excursion, including the seat.

“This is what I do on every plane I get on,” she explained at the time. “I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

As the Making the Cut judge explained, though some might find her pre-flight routine a tad excessive, it gives her peace of mind while traveling the globe. “No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing, and the coughing and sneezing makes me … I just can’t,” she told the camera. “So this is my protection from people’s coughing and sneezing.”

In a separate YouTube video from July 2019, Campbell revealed the items she stocks up on during a trip to Whole Foods. Not surprisingly, she has an affinity for healthy foods, including pears, lemons, grapes and peaches. She also purchased fresh basil, fruit-flavored yogurts and raisins.

“I need to do my own groceries, I can’t order them online. I don’t like them.” Campbell explained at the time, noting that she prefers to pick out her own food so she can ensure nothing is bruised or damaged. “I find grocery shopping therapeutic.”

