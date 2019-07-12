Naomi Campbell took cleanliness to another level while getting ready to travel in first class during a flight.

The model, 49, gave fans a look behind the scenes of her travel routine in a YouTube video posted on Thursday, July 11. She put on plastic gloves before removing antibacterial wipes from her carry-on bag. Campbell then went over every area that she could possibly touch during the excursion, including the seat.

“This is what I do on every plane I get on,” she explained. “I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health, and it makes me feel better.” Campbell even offered to share her wipes with a fellow passenger.

The Empire alum proceeded to place a seat cover over her spot. “I change them every week. I just buy them at the airport,” she noted. “They’re always hand-washed at every hotel I go to. Then I switch out.”

She added: “They have different colors — colors that make you happy. Turquoise, whatever. So now I’m onto the pink for a minute.”

Campbell ultimately put on a mask to cover her face from germs throughout the flight. “No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing, and the coughing and sneezing makes me … I just can’t,” she told the camera. “So this is my protection from people’s coughing and sneezing.”

The former Victoria’s Secret supermodel feels as though her precautions keep her healthier as she treks around the globe: “As much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff, and I’m blessed that I don’t, and I really think that this helps me — my little routine.”

Elsewhere in the video, Campbell bought chocolate and gummy bear snacks in the airport and detailed her plans to hydrate her skin with masks during the journey.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!