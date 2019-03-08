Naomi Campbell Finally Sounds Off on Those Liam Payne Dating Rumors

Playing coy. Naomi Campbell finally broke her silence about rumors she and Liam Payne are dating — but questions about their relationship status are still present.

The 48-year-old supermodel appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show on Friday, March 8, and host Jonathan Ross didn’t beat around the bush while asking about her love life. “There’s been a lot of headlines recently, Naomi, connecting you to Mr. Liam Payne, formally of One Direction,” the British television presenter, 58, said. “Any truth to these rumors?”

Campbell kept a stoic look on her face before smirking and cheekily replying, “I never discuss my personal life.”

Ross also asked about speculation that she and Drake “got quite close” in July 2017, to which she quipped — “I never discuss my personal life.”

The Star host added: “I mean, it’s crazy. It’s like … one day it’s one person, the next day it’s another. Who’s tomorrow?”

The former One Direction member, 25, and Campbell first sparked dating rumors when they were caught getting flirty on social media in January. “Perfection in a person,” Payne commented on the businesswoman’s Instagram selfie. “Don’t give me those eyes.”

The I Feel Pretty actress kept the flirtation going when she wrote “Beautiful Soul” on a shirtless Instagram picture of the “Strip That Down” crooner.

The relationship speculation was further fueled in February after Payne was seen leaving the model’s apartment in New York City the day after Valentine’s Day. One day later, he was spotted outside her place in London.

Payne previously dated singer Cheryl Cole for more than two years before they announced their split in July 2018. The pair share 11-month-old son Bear. Campbell, for her part, has been linked to several A-list celebrities throughout her career, including ex-fiancés Adam Clayton and Flavio Briatore, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Usher.

