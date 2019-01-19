Getting familiar. Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell exchanged a couple flirty messages on Instagram that left the internet buzzing.

The supermodel, 48, posted a selfie on Instagram on Friday, January 18, showing off her hair and makeup before the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter show during Men’s Paris Fashion Week. Shortly after, the One Direction alum, 25, left a steamy comment.

“Perfection in a person,” he began his message, along with a rose emoji. “Don’t give me those eyes,” he continued, following it up with the emojis for a pair of eyes and a face blowing a kiss.

However, the flirty notes didn’t start there. The “Strip That Down” singer posted a shirtless picture of himself staring into a mirror on Instagram on Tuesday, January 15. The Star host quickly reacted, writing, “Beautiful Soul,” along with a heart emoji.

One Instagram user agreed with Campbell’s assessment, writing, “EXACTLY. We Dont [sic] Deserve Him,” while another questioned the relationship between the two stars. “Lmaoooo what is going on????” the commenter wrote.

The X Factor alum shares son Bear, 1, with ex Cheryl Cole, whom he split from in summer 2018 after two years of dating. Payne announced their breakup via Twitter on July 1: “Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

The I Feel Pretty actress, for her part, has previously been linked to celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Usher.

