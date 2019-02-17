Liam Payne’s eyes are looking in one direction — towards Naomi Campbell. The rumored pair have been heating things up since their first flirtatious interaction caught fans’ attention on Instagram last month.

More recently, the “Strip That Down” crooner, 25, was spotted outside the 48-year-old model’s apartment in London on Saturday, February 16. Payne could be seen sporting a tan coat paired with black pants and shoes.

One day prior, the former boybander was seen leaving Campbell’s place in New York City on Friday, February 15, just hours after Valentine’s Day. Earlier this month, the two were spotted leaving a British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards afterparty within minutes of each other.

Payne and Campbell sparked romance rumors in January when they exchanged a couple of flirty social media messages. “Perfection in a person,” the “For You” singer wrote in the comments section of a selfie the I Feel Pretty actress posted on Instagram. “Don’t give me those eyes,” he added with the pair of eyes emoji and a face blowing a kiss.

However, Payne wasn’t the first one to share his adoration on social media. Campbell gushed over her potential beau after he posted a shirtless photo of himself. “Beautiful Soul,” the Star host commented, adding the red heart emoji.

The apparent fling comes on the heels of Payne’s split from girlfriend Cheryl Cole with whom he shares 22-month-old son, Bear. Payne announced his split from Cole, 35, in July 2018 after more than two years of dating.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make,” Payne tweeted at the time. “We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Campbell has also had a string of high-profile relationships. She’s previously been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Usher.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!