The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay is the latest Bravo star to admit she’s tried Ozempic — but it hasn’t quite been the wonder drug she expected.

“[I’m] on the Ozempic train,” Gay, 49, told People on Wednesday, November 29. “I’ve been on it for a long time, but hadn’t really seen much results. And I haven’t had massive results, but enough for people to notice, which is great.”

Gay went on to say that she feels like some people have been changing their behavior since she began her weight loss journey.

“You lose five pounds, people are nicer to you,” she said, adding that it’s a “discouraging” thought. “It’s just the way the world works and that makes me sad for women. But happy that I’m down five.”

Ozempic is the brand name for a semaglutide drug developed to treat type 2 diabetes. The injectable medication — and similar drugs including Wegovy and Mounjaro — have become popular for weight loss, as they work to increase a patient’s feeling of fullness.

Gay is the latest Housewife — and one of many celebrities — who’s spoken out about taking Ozempic. In June, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson attributed her recent weight loss after starting Ozempic in December 2022.

“It was great for my diet. It really just kickstarted me into eating better and eating healthier ’cause it makes you feel like crap ’cause nothing tastes good,” Simpson, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly in July, adding that she was no longer taking the medication. “I cut out a lot of things and I go to the gym seven days a week and work out. I work out like I’m training for a fitness competition.”

Simpson clarified that Ozempic wasn’t the only thing that helped her slim down, adding that she doesn’t appreciate critics who think she didn’t also make changes to her diet and exercise routines.

“The thing that bothers me the most is that when people comment on the way that I look, they constantly say, ‘Ozempic, Ozempic,’” she told Us. “And it’s like, yes, I did use that nine months ago or however many months ago it was, but I don’t like that it discounts all the hard work I put in. I don’t care if you say that all you want, but at least give me credit for seven days a week, getting up at 6 a.m. every morning and busting my butt in the gym every single day.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.