Considering his options. Andy Cohen responded to a fan who questioned his “praising” of Bravolebrities who’ve used Ozempic to slim down — and admitted he’s not always sure how to address weight loss.

The Bravo exec, 54, read a DM from a viewer during the Wednesday, April 5, episode of his SiriusXM Radio Andy show. The fan asked him to “stop congratulating” guests on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen for “looking so thin and asking if they’re taking Ozempic.”

According to the Superficial author, the message read: “Tonight was the third Watch What Happens Live guest who I’ve heard you praise for losing weight and inquiring about Ozempic.”

The Missouri native didn’t deny the accusation, however. “Well, you know what? This woman — she’s right,” Cohen told listeners. During the Tuesday, April 4, episode of the Bravo talk show, Dolores Catania revealed that she has been taking semaglutide for weight loss for the past is weeks.

“I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, said, referring to the upcoming season 13 taping. “The reunion is in two weeks. I do have a trainer.”

Cohen, for his part, explained on Wednesday that he was the person who broached the topic of Ozempic with Catania. “I said to [Dolores], ‘You look great,’ and she said, ‘Yeah, I lost weight.’ I go ‘Ozempy?’ She said, ‘Yep, you better believe it!’” the Most Talkative author recalled. “I was happy that she told the truth about it, by the way, because there are so many people who aren’t.”

The producer didn’t actually congratulate the reality star, but he did tell her that she looked “thin” at one point. During his radio show, Cohen admitted that he’s not clear on how to move forward when discussing weight loss and Ozempic usage with his WWHL guests.

“I’m trying to deliver the goods for my audience watching,” he explained, adding that it can be a “slippery slope” to discuss the topic casually. “I mean, if Dolores shows up looking 15 pounds lighter, I gotta find out how it happened.”

Catania clarified that she is actually taking Mounjaro, which she described as being “another part” of the Ozempic world. When Cohen asked if she has been experiencing any side effects, she replied, “[I’m] just not hungry.”

Another RHONJ star — Jennifer Fessler, a “friend” of the Housewives — recently hinted that she’s been taking Ozempic or a similar drug during her own appearance on WWHL. “I did lose a lot of weight,” she told Cohen in March. “I took peptides and I don’t know if you’ve heard of medications associated with that that help people lose weight.”

Cohen asked, “Like Ozempic?” The 52-year-old replied, “You said it, I didn’t. But … whatever works, here I am.”

Fessler and Catania’s costar Margaret Josephs also recently confessed to using a GLP-1 agonist injection like Ozempic. “I take them as a shot once a week, and that helps you lose weight and improves your metabolism,” the fashion designer, 55, told Insider in March.