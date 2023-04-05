The Skinnygirl founder has spoken. Bethenny Frankel expressed concerns about people using the type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic solely for weight loss.

“This is going to be scary because very thin people who have body dysmorphia and eating disorders are going to be taking this,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, said in a Tuesday, April 4, Instagram video.

Frankel said that she’d heard the weight-loss medication is running “rampant” in communities including Boca Raton, Florida, and Manhattan’s Upper East Side. She then warned her followers about the potential side effects of using Ozempic to shed pounds.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Now I’m hearing stories about it being a mood alterer. … I’m hearing stories about it affecting people’s personalities,” she alleged, noting that she’d heard of people using the medication becoming “mercurial” and “nasty.”

Although the Bravolebrity claimed to have already seen the negative effects of the Ozempic craze, she warned that the full scale of the harm done may take a while to uncover. “Mark my words, we’re not going to hear about this s—tshow for months and years to come,” she said. “It’s going to be a f—king s—tshow.”

Frankel then compared the drug to another weight loss trend that she said was popular when she was in her 20s, the Chinese herb Ma Huang.

“Ma Huang ended up killing people,” she claimed. “This Ozempic thing is going to go f—king sideways and all the other copycat names, too.”

In the video’s caption, the New York native slammed “thin rich country club cul de sac Americans buying this online and at Mexican pharmacies,” noting that diabetics not being able to access or afford the medication is “even scarier” than the potential side effects for non-diabetics. The company that manufactures Ozempic — Novo Nordisk A/S — told Us Weekly that the company does not promote, suggest or encourage off-label use of their medications.

Some of Frankel’s fellow Real Housewives have admitted to using the controversial weight loss method. Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania confirmed during a Tuesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she is taking Mounjaro — another brand of type 2 diabetes medication — to slim down.

“I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” she said, noting that she wanted to “tell the truth” about her experience.

Catania’s costar Jennifer Fessler also hinted at using the medication while talking about her weight loss during a March appearance on WWHL. After host Andy Cohen mentioned Ozempic, she replied, “You said it, I didn’t. But … whatever works, here I am.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, meanwhile, previously shut down rumors that she’d used the trendy drug to obtain her slender physique.

“I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery,” she replied to an Instagram comment in January 2023.