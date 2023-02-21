Standing her ground. Meghan McCain claimed she’s been “urged” to take Ozempic to “melt away the baby weight” after giving birth to her second child — but she won’t be using the drug any time soon.

“I just had a baby four weeks ago, and you wouldn’t believe what I’m hearing,” the former View cohost, 38, wrote in Monday, February 20, column for the Daily Mail. “Yes, I’m fielding all the usual questions: Is she sleeping? Am I sleeping? The answer — obviously — is ‘no.’ But then, I get hit with this: Are you going on Ozempic?”

The Arizona native went on to explain the history of the medication, which was initially developed to help diabetes patients control their blood sugar. In recent months, however, the drug has made headlines as celebrities have admitted to — or denied — using Ozempic off-label to lose weight.

“Now, I understand some people legitimately struggle with obesity and need Ozempic. But I am not one of those people,” McCain wrote. “Which is why I have been really astonished by how many, from casual friends to industry acquaintances, have brought it up with me. … Well, let me make one thing very clear. I’m not taking it. I refuse.”

The Bad Republican author added that she’s “realistic” about the length of time it takes to feel “normal” again after having a baby. “So, don’t rush me!” she quipped.

McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed daughter Clover last month. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, also share daughter Liberty, 2.

“Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless,” Domenech, 41, told the Daily Mail in January after announcing Clover’s arrival. “I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

In her essay on Ozempic, McCain noted that one reason she doesn’t want to take the drug is because she wants to be a positive role model for her children. “As a new mother, I also have a responsibility to set an example for my daughters, who will one day face the same beauty standards,” she explained. “Their world will only be more challenging as social media seeps more deeply into the American mind. This is not the world I want for them and not the world I want for myself.”

The political commentator is the latest of many celebrities to speak out about Ozempic in recent weeks. Last month, Kyle Richards slammed claims she was using the drug after posting a selfie showing off her toned abs. “I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, wrote via Instagram.

Chelsea Handler, for her part, claimed that she briefly used Ozempic without realizing what it was. “I’m not on it anymore. That’s too irresponsible,” the Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea author, 47, said during a January episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug. I tried it, and I’m not gonna do that. That’s not for me. That’s not right for me.”