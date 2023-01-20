Liberty’s little sister! Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed their second child on Thursday, January 19.

“Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!” McCain, 37, told Daily Mail on Friday, January 20. “Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family.”

Domenech, 41, chimed in: “Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

The former View cohost announced in September 2022 that the couple, who wed in November 2017, were expecting baby No. 2.

“Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter,” McCain gushed to the Daily Mail at the time. “A baby sister for our daughter Liberty! We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn’t be more excited.”

She added: “Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give. Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition!”

The political commentator, who is the daughter of Cindy McCain and the late John McCain, had been showing off her pregnancy progress via social media before her second daughter’s arrival.

“It is actually impossible to get a toddler to stand for a Christmas Eve dinner photo when you’re 9 months pregnant — but we tried,” Meghan wrote via Instagram in December 2022, sharing festive photos with Domenech and Liberty.

The Arizona native and the writer first became parents in September 2020, welcoming Liberty Sage, after Meghan had suffered a miscarriage one year earlier.

“Ben and I are the luckiest, most incredibly blessed people in the world surrounded by love and support,” she wrote of her pregnancy loss via Instagram in July 2019. “My hope is by continuing to share grief and loss, and addressing these taboo subjects head on it will help people who have experienced the same to feel less alone.”

Meghan added at the time: “I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices. I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice.”

Since Liberty’s arrival, the journalist and Domenech have loved watching their firstborn’s milestones.

“[Liberty] does this thing with her hands, and [my dad] used to do that all the time. I don’t do it. I don’t know where it comes from but she does it even now,” Meghan said during a January 2022 appearance on the “Me Becoming Mom” podcast. “I told my mother-in-law it creeps me out when she does it because it’s this tic my dad used to do with his hands. … but I loved my dad and I love my mother in a way that’s the way I think a lot of people love their parents, they’re the people that raised you. And with my dad in particular, he was just so much for so much of my life in so many different ways. But with my daughter, it’s just pure. She’s perfection.”