There she is! Meghan McCain shared her daughter Liberty’s first photo two weeks after giving birth.

“Bliss,” the View cohost, 35, captioned the Wednesday, October 14, Instagram photo of herself smiling with the infant in her arms. The newborn slept on her mom’s chest while wrapped in a pink blanket.

“I’m so happy for you,” Lisa Rinna wrote alongside the sweet shot, while Mario Lopez commented with happy face emojis.

News broke of McCain’s birth last month. “We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech!” the ABC show’s Instagram account announced in September. “Congratulations Meghan and Ben!”

The following month, the Arizona native opened up about the “euphoria” of motherhood. “All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations,” the Dirty Sexy Politics author captioned an October Instagram post. “It is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter. Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body. She is a little wildcat — beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit. I only wish I had done this sooner.”

McCain has been her daughter’s “milk machine,” she went on to write earlier this month. The new mom joked that she’s worried her nipples will “fall off” from breast-feeding.

The journalist shared her pregnancy news in March, eight months after writing an essay in The New York Times about her previous miscarriage.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” McCain wrote via Instagram. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all. I consulted with my doctors and they advised that for the safety of my baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come into contact with [due to the coronavirus pandemic].”

She and Domenech, 38, tied the knot in November 2017 in Arizona, three months after their engagement.