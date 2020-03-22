And a baby makes three! Meghan McCain announced on Sunday, March 22, that she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their first child after suffering a miscarriage in 2019.

The View cohost, 35, shared the happy news in a post on Instagram while also revealing that she has chosen to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she began. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all. I consulted with my doctors and they advised that for the safety of my baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come into contact with.”

She continued, “Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on ‘The View’ from home via satellite.”

McCain, who joined the ABC talk show in 2017, went on to thank the network for allowing her and her cohosts, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, to work remotely. The Dirty Sexy Politics author concluded her pregnancy announcement by thanking the “heroes” who are helping others amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed 414 lives in the U.S., with more than 32,000 people testing positive.

“I also want to acknowledge the heroes — the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military — who are on the front lines of this fight. Please stay safe,” she wrote. “Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on ‘The View.'”

McCain and Domenech, 38, married in November 2017, three months after the conservative commentator popped the question. The couple suffered a miscarriage in July 2019.

McCain opened up about her grief in a post on Instagram at the time.

“Thank you for so many beautiful and kind responses to my New York Times @nytimes op-ed about my recent miscarriage. Ben and I are the luckiest, most incredibly blessed people in the world surrounded by love and support,” she wrote alongside an Instagram selfie with Domenech. “My hope is by continuing to share grief and loss, and addressing these taboo subjects head on it will help people who have experienced the same to feel less alone.

She added, “None of us are alone in this. I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices. I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice. 🎲”

