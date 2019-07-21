Meghan McCain penned an emotional message of gratitude on Saturday, July 20, just days after revealing she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

“Thank you for so many beautiful and kind responses to my New York Times @nytimes op-ed about my recent miscarriage. Ben and I are the luckiest, most incredibly blessed people in the world surrounded by love and support,” the View cohost, 34, wrote alongside an Instagram selfie with her husband Ben Domenech and a quote from Rocky that says, “it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”

McCain continued the post noting that her “hope is by continuing to share grief and loss, and addressing these taboo subjects head on it will help people who have experienced the same to feel less alone.”

“None of us are alone in this. I was petrified to share my story publicly but I never, ever let fear dictate my life choices,” the Arizona native added. “I will always take the leap, I will always roll the dice.”

McCain concluded her message with a sweet nod to Domenech, 37, whom she wed in November 2017.

“And to this man who loves my wild heart, has never tried to change a single thing about me, and continues to be the greatest source of strength, love and faith a woman could ever ask for ~ I thank God for sending you to me every day, Ben,” she wrote.

McCain revealed the sad news of her miscarriage in an essay posted in The New York Times on Friday, July 19.

“I look back at those pictures now, and I see a woman hiding her shock and sorrow,” she penned in reference to the photos that she shot for a NYT piece on The View the day she found out she miscarried. “I am posed for the camera, looking stern and strong, representing my fellow conservative women across the country. But inside, I am dying. Inside, my baby is dying. I knew I was pregnant before I formally knew I was pregnant. My body told me in all the ways women are familiar with. It told me in the same ways that I was miscarrying.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!