It’s official! Meghan McCain is a married woman, Us Weekly can confirm.

The View co-host, 33, wed Ben Domenech – a writer and publisher for The Federalist and a CBS contributor for Face the Nation in a romantic celebration on Tuesday, November 21.

“Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech were married today at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona,” her rep confirmed in a statement to Us. “The bride’s father, Senator John McCain, gave her away and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends.”

The blushing bride-to-be posted a pic on Instagram prior to the ceremony sharing a hint of her excitement. “Almost time,” she captioned a photo that shows a pair of ‘I Do’ slippers.

The happy couple celebrated their nuptials on Monday, November 20, at a rehearsal dinner at the Up The Creek Bistro Wine Bar in Cornville, Arizona. Us Weekly can confirm that there were about 100 people in attendance and guests enjoyed appetizers to start, surf and turf, short ribs and salmon with parsnips and broccolini, followed by buttermilk pie for dessert.

A source confirmed the happy couple’s engagement exclusively to Us Weekly on November 1. “Meghan and her fiancé are well into wedding planning,” the insider revealed at the time.

She later shared more details during the November 2 episode of The View. “You may have read something about me on the Internet last night. I’m engaged!” she exclaimed. “We’ve been together for years. We’ve been engaged for a while and it’s a secret. I was hoping to get married and people wouldn’t find out, but people talk sometimes.”

“I love him very much, I’m very happy,” she added.

She also revealed that the proposal came at a difficult time in her life as her father, Senator McCain, battles cancer. “Everybody keeps asking me, ‘How’d you get engaged?’ We were at Mayo Clinic, and my father had his scan, and we got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive,” she said. “It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner.”

As previously reported, the former presidential candidate was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer.

Two years prior to her engagement, McCain said she was focusing on her career and wasn’t considering walking down the aisle anytime soon. “I am still dating and love my job and not ready to settle down at all,” she told the Los Angeles Times in January 2015. “I spend a lot of time dancing in gay bars and want my gay friends to be able to get married, but I don’t know if I ever want to get married and have kids. And I think that’s a common struggle.”

