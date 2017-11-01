Wedding bells are ringing! The View‘s newest cohost Meghan McCain is engaged, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Meghan and her fiancée are well into wedding planning,” the insider reveals.

The ultra-private TV personality, 33, has referenced her “boyfriend” on social media several times since early 2016, though she has not shared any photos of him or even publicly revealed his name. He appears to be a good cook though as she has posted numerous snaps of his homemade meals.

A few years before her fiancée popped the question, McCain said she was focusing on her career and wasn’t considering walking down the aisle just yet. “I am still dating and love my job and not ready to settle down at all,” she told the Los Angeles Times in January 2015. “I spend a lot of time dancing in gay bars and want my gay friends to be able to get married, but I don’t know if I ever want to get married and have kids. And I think that’s a common struggle.”

The Dirty Sexy Politics author joined The View in early October after Jedediah Bila‘s departure. McCain previously hosted Outnumbered on Fox News, but she exited the network a few months after her father, Senator John McCain, was diagnosed with stage IV brain cancer.

“It is the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,” Meghan said during her first day on the ABC morning talk show of how she’s coping with her dad’s diagnosis. “I don’t know how people do it at all. It is the most chaotic, difficult, intense thing you could possibly go through.”

