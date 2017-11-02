The View‘s newest cohost Meghan McCain has opened up about her engagement to Ben Domenech on the show’s episode on Thursday, November 2. A source confirmed the news exclusively to Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 1, saying that “Meghan and her fiancée are well into wedding planning,” even though the pair have kept their engagement a secret.

During the show, McCain’s cohost Whoopi Goldberg asked her, “What’s happening with you?” The Dirty Sexy Politics author, 33, said: “Okay. So you may have read something about me on the internet last night. I am engaged.”

“We’ve been together for years and we have been engaged for a while,” she said about her fiancée, who is the publisher for The Federalist and a CBS contributor for Face the Nation. “It was a secret. I was hoping to get married and people wouldn’t find out but people talk sometimes. I love him very much and I’m very happy.”

The TV personality revealed that her proposal wasn’t at all traditional, and it was inspired by her father Senator John McCain’s health struggles. “Everyone keeps asking me, ‘How did you get engaged?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, we were at Mayo Clinic and my father had his scan.’ And we got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive and all these things. It’s not the most romantic story but he is my partner.” Goldberg, 61, responded saying, “It’s very romantic!”

McCain joined the daytime show in early October after Jedediah Bila‘s departure. McCain previously hosted Outnumbered on Fox News, but she exited the network a few months after her father was diagnosed with stage IV brain cancer.

The talk show hosts also pointed out that she was wearing a ring and McCain said: “I do have a ring, but I have been single for so long, and I’m kind of — I never thought I would get married.”

She added: “I want the single girls out there to know, I don’t consider this an achievement, and it’s just part of my life. Wait for the men who love strong women. Don’t settle for less. Don’t settle for anything else.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!