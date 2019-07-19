



Coping with a tragic loss. Meghan McCain revealed her painful experience after suffering a miscarriage.

McCain, 34, recalled the experience in an extensive essay for The New York Times on Friday, July 19. In the piece, she revealed her pregnancy came as a “surprise,” but her miscarriage happened just “a few weeks ago,” on the day she shot an NYT cover story about The View.

“I look back at those pictures now, and I see a woman hiding her shock and sorrow,” she wrote. “I am posed for the camera, looking stern and strong, representing my fellow conservative women across the country. But inside, I am dying. Inside, my baby is dying. I knew I was pregnant before I formally knew I was pregnant. My body told me in all the ways women are familiar with. It told me in the same ways that I was miscarrying. ”

The TV personality stated that this career accomplishment with her cohosts should have been “a moment of triumph” for her and it would have been something that her late father, Senator John McCain, “would have been proud.” However, the loss of her child overshadowed the memory for her.

McCain had to miss a few days of work due to the pregnancy loss and was worried that her absence “was enough to spark gossip about why I would be away.” While she initially never wanted news of her miscarriage to surface, she opted not to disclose the truth behind her “horrendous experience” because of how “taboo” the topic is, despite how frequently it occurs.

The Fox News alum noted how she initially placed blame on herself, citing her age and being a “professional woman” as possible that could have contributed to the loss. In coming to terms with the loss, she realized it was not her fault.

“I had a miscarriage. I loved my baby, and I always will,” she wrote. “To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that.”

McCain’s pregnancy would have been her first child with husband Ben Domenech. The couple tied the knot at her family’s ranch in Sedona, Arizona, in November 2017.

During a 2018 episode of The View, McCain revealed that she married Domenech, 37, because of President Donald Trump. She noted that their journey to the altar happened “very quickly.

“I have this theory that Trump’s America makes everything more intense and heightened, because we’re always talking about the threat of nuclear war and we want to be nurtured by each other,” she explained at the time. “For real, I would not have gotten together with my husband if Trump didn’t become the nominee and weren’t running for president. 100 percent.”