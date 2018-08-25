Meghan McCain Pays Tribute to Her Late Father John McCain: ‘His Flame Lives On’

Meghan McCain paid tribute to her father John McCain, who died on Saturday, August 25, after a battle with cancer.

“My father, United States Senator John Sidney McCain III, departed this life today,” The View host, 33, wrote in a post on Twitter shortly after her father died at his Arizona home at the age of 81. “I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning. In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man.”

“All that I am is thanks to him,” the political commentator continued. “Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love. My father’s passing comes with sorrow and grief for me, for my mother, for my brothers, and for my sisters. He was a great fire who burned bright, and we lived in his light and warmth for so very long. We know that his flame lives on, in each of us. The days and years to come will not be the same without my dad — but they will be good days, filled with life and love, because of the example he lived for us.”

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

“Your prayers, for his soul and for our family, are sincerely appreciated,” Meghan added. “My father is gone, and I miss him as only an adoring daughter can. But in this loss, and in this sorrow, I take comfort in this: John McCain, hero of the republic and to his little girl, wakes today to something more glorious than anything on this earth. Today the warrior enters his true and eternal life, greeted by those who have gone before him, rising to meet the Author of All Things: ‘The dream is ended: this is the morning.'”

Meghan captioned the post, “I love you forever — my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain.”

As previously reported, the Vietnam war hero and former presidential candidate, died on Saturday afternoon after a battle with brain cancer. His family revealed that the Arizona senator was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in July 2017. Just a day before his death, the family announced that he would no longer receive medical treatment for his condition.

McCain is survived by his wife, Cindy, and his seven adult children: Douglas, Andrew, Sidney, Meghan, John, James and Bridget.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!