Clapping back! Meghan McCain had the perfect response to one particular critic of The View.

Political commentator Denise McAllister shared an article slamming McCain’s morning talk show via Twitter on Monday, March 25. “Can someone explain to me the purpose of The View?” McAllister, 52, tweeted along with the link, which featured a picture of McCain as the main image. “It seems to me to be a roundtable of delusional mental midgets ricocheting ignorance and lack of emotional regulation.”

The ABC News contributor, 34, responded shortly after, writing, “you were at my wedding Denise….”

Hours later, McAllister — who writes for the conservative website The Federalist, which is published by McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech — clarified her comments. “I think the photo on the story made it look like this was personally directed at you, Meghan,” she said. “My comment was directed at The View and the mental midgets who surround you.”

The North Carolina resident continued, “I don’t even know how you do it daily and my hat is off to you for standing strong in the midst of crazy.”

The daughter of former U.S. senator John McCain, who passed away at the age of 81 in August 2018, has yet to comment on McAllister’s latest remarks — but that hasn’t stopped the internet from having a field day over the exchange.

Twitter users are now planning on using the quote, which has since gone viral, in their everyday lives. “Gonna start saying ‘you were at my wedding denise’ to everyone who has ever wronged me,” one person tweeted. “brb replying to even the mildest criticism with ‘you were at my wedding Denise,’” wrote another.

One Twitter user added: “Julius Caesar, while being stabbed in the back: you were at my wedding Denise…”

This news comes on the heels of former The View cohost Rosie O’Donnell admitting that she once had a crush on Elisabeth Hasselbeck. The latter has since responded to the news, saying that she read the comments, “immediately started praying” for her former costar, but forgives her for her “disturbing” and “offensive” remarks.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!