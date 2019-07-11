‘The View’ Producers Treat Meghan McCain With ‘Kid Gloves’

Is Meghan McCain on her way out? The View cohost is reportedly planning to leave the ABC talk show, but she’s not being pushed out, an insider confirms in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

“Producers look at Meghan as their most relevant star,” the source tells Us of the 34-year-old conservative commentator. Because of that, however, she’s treated differently than the rest of the women. She frequently ruffles the feathers of her more liberal cohosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin— and receives backlash because of it.

“She often feels like she’s painted as the villain in the media,” the insider notes. Behind the scenes, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain is treated “with kid gloves — partly out of respect for who her father is, partly because she can be a difficult talent to manage and it’s not worth the drama.”

Meanwhile, ABC maintains they’re sticking to their current table — for now. “The cohosts and The View have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” a spokesperson for the show tells Us.

The View airs on ABC weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.

