Claws are out. Meghan McCain and Joy Behar were at it again during the latest episode of The View, where the conservative commentator referred to her fellow cohost as a “bitch” on the Wednesday, June 19, episode of the talk show.

The panel’s discussion took a political turn, as they dissected President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign relaunch rally in Florida on Tuesday, June 18. McCain weighed in by sharing a conversation she had with one of her producers, who questioned why people “love” the former reality star.

“I was like, ‘Sometimes it’s not that they love Trump so much, it’s that they hate the same things Trump hates,” McCain said, to which Behar responded: “Who, black people, you mean, and immigrants? Who do they hate?”

Behar’s interjection sparked a heated exchange between the pair, as the former ABC News contributor fired back: “I come here everyday open-minded, trying to explain it.”

McCain then tried to reason with Behar by stating that shouting her points will not resolve anything. “I know you’re angry, I get that you’re angry Trump’s president,” McCain continued. “But I don’t think yelling at me is going to fix the problem, OK? I just said that it was hard for me to watch Lindsey Graham, who I considered an uncle for a long time, OK? But I’m trying to explain why 2020 is not in the bag for you, it’s not.”

Whoopi Goldberg attempted to simmer down the enraged duo, as she said she would need for “everybody to take a beat.” The Oscar winner’s interruption didn’t stop McCain, who referred to herself as the “sacrificial Republican” on the episode, from trying to get her point across once more. However, Behar interrupted by mocking her colleague’s sentiment — which didn’t sit well with the Arizona native.

“Don’t feel bad for me, bitch. I get paid to do this,” McCain replied.

Sunny Hostin chimed in to say that the cohosts should “not start calling each other bitches,” to which McCain claimed: “Oh, Joy and I call each other ‘bitch’ all the time.”

McCain and Behar frequently butt heads during The View’s daily panels over their differing political views. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January, the Dirty Sexy Politics author opened up about the pair’s relationship.

“The thing about Joy and I is if you extract politics, we are very similar women,” McCain told host Andy Cohen at the time. “We, like, leave it out all on the table, we fight like boxers, and then we leave and I’m like, ‘Do you want to get a drink? Are we cool?’”

The View airs weekdays on ABC at 11:00 a.m. ET.

