Latecomers, look away! Meghan McCain spoiled the Game of Thrones series finale during The View’s “Hot Topics” segment on Monday, May 20.

Whoopi Goldberg started the conversation by calling the conclusion of the eight-season HBO fantasy drama “a giant moment in pop culture.” The EGOT winner, 63, then reminded viewers, “This morning, there are actually counselors you can reach out to if you’re having a hard time.”

Goldberg confessed that she abandoned Game of Thrones after 2013’s Red Wedding massacre, while Joy Behar told the studio audience that she has never seen an episode. McCain, for her part, explained that she “spent eight years of my life watching this, and it was a horrible ending.”

When the former Fox News contributor, 34, started walking viewers through the outcome, Sunny Hostin shouted threw her hands in the air and yelled, “Meghan!”

“I’m sorry, but it’s all over the internet,” McCain argued as Goldberg left the table. “As a dedicated fan who watched live last night, like everyone is supposed to, it was terrible! I’m so disappointed.”

The Dirty Sexy Politics author then turned to The View’s producers and questioned why they allowed Game of Thrones to be one of the broadcast’s topics “if I’m not supposed to talk about it.”

“So we’re clear, I wasn’t told ‘no spoilers’ and I wasn’t told I couldn’t say anything,” she said. “Apparently I’m going to get the wrath of the internet when I leave.”

Sure enough, McCain took to Twitter in the final moments of Monday’s show to formally apologize. “I’m so sorry for the #GOT spoilers on the show today!” she wrote. “I assumed every diehard fan had watched! My bad. Don’t watch west coast if you don’t want a spoiler.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC at 11 a.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!